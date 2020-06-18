Two people shot, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken t the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Sanders Avenue and Beatties Ford Road just before 1:40 p.m.
Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries.
Officers are still investigating to determine exactly where this incident happened.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
