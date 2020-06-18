Thursday’s uptick in temperatures, humidity leads to robust late-day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today's highs will once again fall short of seasonal averages, but afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s is much improved when compared the cold snap we endured earlier this week.
We’ll keep plenty of clouds along with some sunshine in the picture for the remainder of the day. Those clouds will eventually give way to scattered showers and thundershowers with a few cells potentially producing gusty winds and heavy downpours.
The wet weather will move from the Mountains early this afternoon into the Foothills and then into Piedmont by the early evening period. Models indicate that a few stray storm cells could fire up well after sunset into the late evening hours.
Overnight temperatures will slip into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies and calmer conditions.
Most neighborhoods should remain dry for the first half of Friday; however, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. The afternoon forecast is basically a the same as today’s forecast, expect scattered showers and thundershowers chances to ramp up areawide as high temperatures return to the lower 80s.
We’ll pull back on the rain chances and we’ll unleash the heat and humidity this weekend. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s by Saturday afternoon as a few downpours or rumbles of thunder roll over a few neighborhoods. Saturday also kicks off the summer solstice.
Rain-free conditions are more prevalent on Father’s Day as the thermometer’s mercury aims towards the lower 90s meanwhile feels like temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
