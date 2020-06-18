Sulphur police officer goes above and beyond

The mother of the boy, Trish Morgan, says, “December 2018 I received a call from the Sulphur Police Department saying that they chose Gavyn to “Shop with a Cop”. We met up with Officer Foster. Gavyn did not have a bike and he always wanted a bike. He looked around and it was just amazing because officer Foster was really down on Gavyns level. Gavyn spotted the bike and he was like “Ahh, I want this bike!” He loved riding the bike. He loved playing like he was a policeman.”