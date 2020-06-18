Sulphur police officer goes above and beyond

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With all the talk of division between police officers and the communities they serve, its always nice to hear a positive story about the relationships that can be formed.
Officer Justin Foster of the Sulphur Police Department is one example of police forming a positive relationship with those in his community by helping a little boy smile again.
The mother of the boy, Trish Morgan, says, “December 2018 I received a call from the Sulphur Police Department saying that they chose Gavyn to “Shop with a Cop”. We met up with Officer Foster. Gavyn did not have a bike and he always wanted a bike. He looked around and it was just amazing because officer Foster was really down on Gavyns level. Gavyn spotted the bike and he was like “Ahh, I want this bike!” He loved riding the bike. He loved playing like he was a policeman.”
But Morgan says that Officer Foster didn’t stop there.
“I was a single mother and I had been a single mother for six years. Throughout the last couple of years, Officer Foster has checked in on Gavin. Words cannot express how much that meant to me as a mother. Last week we came outside and the bike was gone and the look on his face… The very next day Officer Justin Foster drove up on his motorcycle and he put Gavyn on the motorcycle. Gavin’s face was priceless!”
And then Officer Foster went one step further.
“Monday, they came and it was Officer Foster, Officer Leblue, and Chief Gully. They brought Gavin a bike! I’m so grateful. They go above and beyond the call of duty. I believe every person that is put in our life, it’s not on accident. You know, he has had such a positive impact on Gavyn’s life. It’s really been a blessing.”
Officer Foster says he was happy to give Gavin a new bike and that being there for him is something he’d do for anyone.
And, as you might have guessed, Gavin’s dream is to become a police officer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.