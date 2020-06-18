Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Statesville woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman.
Gloria Oglesby Stevenson, 66, was last seen on 7th Street, near Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Officials say she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Stevenson is described as a black female, 5′5″ tall and 145 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow pin-stripe shirt and gray pants.
She may be in a brown 2011 Honday Accord with N.C. license plate number DKE9924.
Anyone who sees Stevenson or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.