Scattered rain and storms develop Friday with hotter temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a few storms early.
Overnight low temperatures will be around 65 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 50s for the mountains.
Friday will continue our warming trend with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s; the NC mountains can expect highs around 70 degrees.
Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible for Friday afternoon and evening.
Hotter temperatures are expected for Father’s Day weekend with high temperatures ranging from 85 to 90 degrees across the piedmont, and highs in the mid to upper 70s for mountains.
Scattered rain and storms will be possible on Saturday, with spotty rain possible for Father’s Day Sunday.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:44 p.m., Saturday, June 20.
Next week will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated to scattered rain and storms continuing.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
