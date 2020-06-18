SC senator plans to file legislation to designate Juneteenth a state holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A state senator from Richland County wants Juneteenth to become an official holiday in South Carolina.
Juneteenth -- which is celebrated annually on June 19 -- marks the day in 1865 when the last slaves in the south, who were in Texas, found out they were free.
In South Carolina, Juneteenth was designated a “Special Day” in 2008. But State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, wants to take it a step further.
By making Juneteenth a state holiday, Jackson said state offices could close and the day could also be officially observed by public schools and universities.
“I think, in this moment in time particularly, it’s important to acknowledge African American history in our state” Jackson said. “South Carolina has a long, painful history of slavery and racial discrimination, as well as a record of honoring the Confederacy with monuments and other official gestures. It’s time to shift the narrative away from idolizing racist slave owners and toward recognizing the accomplishments African Americans have made in the face of enormous adversity.”
Confederate Memorial Day is currently a legal state holiday in South Carolina, as well as New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, National Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after, Christmas and Dec. 24 and 26.
Jackson said he’ll file the legislation pushing for Juneteenth to become a state holiday soon.
Other states, like New York and Virginia, have recently taken similar steps. Target also announced it would recognize Juneteenth as a company holiday.
WIS is speaking with Jackson on Thursday. This story will be updated.
