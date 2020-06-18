Salisbury-Rowan NAACP supports city council decision to move Fame

“As the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP has been working with other community organizations for the past several years to have this confederate statue moved, we have stated and are clear that we will see this process through to finish. The confederacy was clear in the intention that slavery was a good idea as outlined in the ‘Cornerstone Speech.' While many are cheering and hoping that this will somehow quiet the voice of those offended or opposed to this statue which represents oppression for black citizens in this city and country; however as an advocacy organization we will continue to raise our voice to the injustices that black and brown people are faced with every day. Our stories will not be silenced due to the discomfort that it may cause for some.”