Salisbury-Rowan NAACP supports city council decision to move Fame

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is voicing support for the decision made by the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday night to move forward with the relocation of the Confederate monument known as Fame.
“As close to 400 citizens watched intently for 4 hours as Salisbury City Council Members wrestled with personal biases and communal relationships to explain and justify reasoning to their conclusions of the fate of the Confederate Statue Fame,” local chapter president Gemale Black wrote in a letter shared with WBTV.
“As two resolutions were presented, the first received a unanimous vote from council which states that the statue has been deemed a Public Safety Hazard and gives the local municipality authority to remove the statue and place in storage to return to the UDC. The UDC has 10 days to agree to this resolution or within 30 days the statue will be removed if no action is taken on behalf of the UDC. Salisbury Police Chief Stokes has stated that due to recent protest and vandalism that the police department has spent more time at the statue deeming it a Public Safety hazard. The city is within the confines of the law which states:
Public safety exception. The limits on removal and relocation do not apply to “[a]n object of remembrance for which a building inspector or similar official has determined poses a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition” (G.S. § 100-2.1(c)(3)).
The second resolution also received unanimous vote which states that the city will deed land in the Lee Street Cemetery in exchange for the land of where the statue currently sits on Innes Street, the city will provide storage and preparations for the base of the structure and funds raised by local citizens would fund the work necessary to add lighting etc.. The city will have no further obligation once this move takes place. The UDC has 10 days to agree to this resolution or this resolution will not be valid.”
“As the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP has been working with other community organizations for the past several years to have this confederate statue moved, we have stated and are clear that we will see this process through to finish. The confederacy was clear in the intention that slavery was a good idea as outlined in the ‘Cornerstone Speech.' While many are cheering and hoping that this will somehow quiet the voice of those offended or opposed to this statue which represents oppression for black citizens in this city and country; however as an advocacy organization we will continue to raise our voice to the injustices that black and brown people are faced with every day. Our stories will not be silenced due to the discomfort that it may cause for some.”
“A plan of action for next steps will be released in the coming days for those who would like to get involved in this movement as we make Salisbury a better place for all citizens,” Black wrote.
No specific timetable has yet been given for the relocation of Fame.
