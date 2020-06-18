Rowan County man arrested on methamphetamine charges following five-month investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking methamphetamine
Howard Lynard Miller, 34, from Spencer, is facing 15 methamphetamine trafficking charges following a five-month-long undercover sting.
During the investigation, undercover deputies made numerous purchases of methamphetamine from Miller, totaling around one pound. These transactions occurred at locations in East Spencer and Salisbury, deputies said.
When Miller was arrested, a .9-millimeter handgun was seized from his vehicle. Additional charges related to the gun could be filed after a forensic examination of the firearm.
Miller was charged with possession, sale and transportation of methamphetamine and placed under a $350,000 secured bond.
Miller has two previous felony convictions, possession of marijuana and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has misdemeanor convictions for resisting an office (twice), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, filing a false report, and disorderly conduct.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Mocksville Police Department.
