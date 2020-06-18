Retired police chief offers insight, changes to fatal Chester officer-involved shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is getting more insight into the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Chester Walmart.
WBTV was first to show you video on Tuesday from inside the Walmart – detailing what happened the moments before Ariane McCree was shot and killed.
His family has questioned the shooting.
The police chief has defended the actions of his officers.
Earlier this week, WBTV showed the video from the family of Ariane McCree about the officer involved shooting that left him dead. The next day, Chester Police Chief Eric Williams held a press conference in an effort for transparency.
What happened to Ariane McCree on November 23, 2019 is being debated.
The family calls it murder while the Chester police chief calls it justified. WBTV’s Morgan Newell got an outside perspective.
As everyone waits for the Department of Justice’s ruling on the case, Newell talked to a retired police chief to gain insight on how the officers acted leading up to the shooting.
Former Rock Hill Police Chief John Gregory worked in law enforcement for over 40 years.
He talked through the Walmart and body cam footage, starting with when McCree lunged at Sergeant Harris.
Gregory thinks the other officer should not have left, giving McCree an opportunity to escape. In the SLED report, Harris told agents he asked that officer not to leave.
”The only thing that could have stopped this situation as tragic as it was keeping him contained it that room,” Gregory said.
The chase spilled out into the parking lot--the scene of the fatal shooting.
Gregory saw the enhanced SLED photos of McCree walking toward the body camera. He immediately picked out the gun.
”There’s your threat. That’s your threat,” Gregory said.
Gregory said officers are trained to use deadly force when a gun is pointed at them or other people. He said they do not stop until the threat stops.
”Showing the weapon in those circumstances it’s not a guess of what he’s doing,” Gregory said. “Even not knowing all the circumstances and giving a command and you have that weapon yeah that’s, sadly that’s textbook.”
The former police chief said that because of the raised weapon, hearing the commands on the footage probably would not change the attorney general’s decision.
He still said that Sergeant Baker, the only officer with body camera footage, should have turned his body cam on immediately.
”You should have made time. I don’t want that to happen again as a chief. You don’t want to have that one piece out there even though it’s not consequential to what occurred but you don’t want that question to linger,” Gregory said.
Hearing the commands leaves no question in the minds of those he says matters most--your community.
”You make deposits in community trust by doing good work, good intentions, and things like that,” Gregory said. “When you do something, even when you do it right, you leave a question in the public’s mind when it could have been prevented you withdraw on that public trust.”
WBTV asked Gregory what he thinks the DOJ’s decision will be.
He said this is pretty cut and dry so there probably will not be an indictment.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.