Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Catawba County Thursday, according to officials.
The incident happened before 1 p.m. on Saddleview Court, which is off of Rocking Horse Road in Maiden. Officials confirmed that a suspect was killed during the incident but did not provide further details.
The officer involved was not injured, officials said.
There is no word on what led up to the incident and no names have been released.
Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made public.
