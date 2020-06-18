North Carolina A&T cancels ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth’ celebrations for first time ever

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time ever, North Carolina A&T is canceling its “Greatest Homecoming on Earth’ celebrations due to the coronavirus. The celebrations typical draw thousands of people every year.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will cancel all in-person homecoming activities for the 2020-21 academic year with the exception of the football game in the fall.
“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although we are deeply disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”
The football game is currently scheduled to take place on Oct. 31 with reduced fan capacity, pending state restrictions.
The departments of Athletics and Campus Enterprises will share additional details for the game, complete football season and related activities such as tailgating, operational plans and fan engagement at a later date.
Homecoming week was to run Oct. 25 - Nov. 1. The week-long celebration traditionally draws more than 100,000 people to its long schedule of events, and has an economic impact estimated by local municipal officials of more than $10 million on the Greensboro economy, with visitors coming in from across the state and around the country.
The university is considering other opportunities for virtual celebrations, but none have been solidified. Additional information about the university’s response to COVID-19 and return to campus protocols is available at www.ncat.edu/coronavirus.
