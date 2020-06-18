Myrtle Beach Chamber asks residents, visitors to ‘do their part’ to slow COVID-19 spread

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has launched initiatives aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Grand Strand.
According to a press release, the chamber worked with the Horry County Welcome Back Committee to develop the Greater Grand Strand Promise. The initiative is a public commitment visitors, residents and businesses can make to do their part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
More information about the Greater Grand Strand Promise can be found here.
Chamber officials also announced they launched a support local businesses campaign to encourage Grand Strand residents to safely shop, dine and play locally in order to help small businesses recover from the recent closures.
Additionally, the MBACC has launched a visit responsibly campaign encouraging visitors to come to the Grand Strand, but follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for hygiene, social distancing and healthy travel.
“Our beautiful beaches and many of our businesses are open and safe to visit. We just respectfully ask everyone, local residents and our visitors to proactively do their part to help limit the spread of the virus. Some of the health guidelines may be inconvenient, but they will save lives and help ensure the long-term recovery of the Grand Strand,” a statement from the chamber read.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.