Meck. Co. deputies arrest several members of jail support group over setup in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested several people over a jail support setup outside the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies had 4th Street blocked off after a group offering support for arrested protesters outside of the jail were told to leave.
Community members say several people were arrested and they want to know why. On Thursday morning, Charlotte Uprising tweeted that the sheriff was “trying to close our jail support program down.”
WBTV has reached out and is waiting on a response now from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office about why the jail support group was asked to break down and leave.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they had received a few inquiries about the jail support area at the Mecklenburg Sheriff Office, but no CMPD officers were involved.
This group, composed of mostly young people, has been staged outside the Mecklenburg County Jail every day giving support to protesters who were arrested. Members of the group say the goal is to support them while in custody (helping with bail) and throughout the court system process.
On June 5, Charlotte Uprising hosted a “People’s University” event at Freedom Park and invited the community to join and learn more about “direct action, jail support, history and context of resistance in Charlotte against police violence, and how to keep yourself and others safe at protests.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.