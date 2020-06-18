Man shot, killed by co-worker inside warehouse in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed by his co-worker inside a warehouse in Monroe Wednesday night.
Monroe Police responded to Darnell Inc. on Airport Road around 11:30 p.m., in reference to a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Christion Threatt dead inside the warehouse and a total of eight 9mm shell casings were located.
The investigation showed Threatt was working at his station when Kendrick Reid came back from his break, approached Threatt, pulled a handgun out and started shooting.
Police are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting.
Officers say Reid left the scene and Monroe Police obtained warrants for him for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.
Through the investigation, Monroe Police received word early Thursday morning that Reid was possibly in Chesterfield County, S.C. Officers notified the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, who located him and took him into custody.
The gun believed to be used in the shooting was also recovered. Reid was taken to jail in South Carolina to later be transported to Union County.
Police say both men had only been working at the company for a few weeks and were hired from a staffing agency.
Once Reid is in Union County, his bond and court date will be set. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
