Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Boone Wednesday night.
Boone police say the wreck happened along U.S. 421 near Industrial Park Drive. The driver of a Toyota Rav4 involved in the crash, 59-year-old Lee J. Hamilton, was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he died, officials say.
The occupants of two other vehicles involved, a 2006 Jeep Liberty and a 2015 Toyota Corolla, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hamilton was the only person in the Rav4.
All vehicles involved were deemed a total loss.
Investigators are working to determine what exactly caused the crash. U.S. 421 was closed for around four hours.
Any charges will be announced by the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office.
