’God bless our HPD’; Huntersville residents leave encouraging sign for police officers

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents left an encouraging sign for officers with the Huntersville Police Department Thursday.
At a time of civil unrest and intense discussions surrounding systemic racism, criminal justice, police reform and community-police relations, the residents wanted to show support for their community’s officers.
The sign, left in front of the police department, read “God bless our HPD. You are loved and valued.”
On HPD’s Facebook page, the department expressed appreciation to “our thoughtful Huntersville residents who left the sign. We are so grateful to serve in such an amazing and supportive community.”
“It means more than you know!,” the post read.
