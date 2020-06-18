’God bless our HPD’; Huntersville residents leave encouraging sign for police officers

’God bless our HPD’; Huntersville residents leave encouraging sign for police officers
The sign, left in front of the police department, read “God bless our HPD. You are loved and valued.” (Source: Huntersville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:21 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents left an encouraging sign for officers with the Huntersville Police Department Thursday.

At a time of civil unrest and intense discussions surrounding systemic racism, criminal justice, police reform and community-police relations, the residents wanted to show support for their community’s officers.

The sign, left in front of the police department, read “God bless our HPD. You are loved and valued.”

On HPD’s Facebook page, the department expressed appreciation to “our thoughtful Huntersville residents who left the sign. We are so grateful to serve in such an amazing and supportive community.”

“It means more than you know!,” the post read.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.