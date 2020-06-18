Gaston commissioner at center of reopening confusion blames Gov. Cooper for rise in cases

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Commissioner Chair Tracy Philbeck responded Thursday to the drastic rise in COVID-19 across the county, blaming North Carolina leadership and Governor Roy Cooper.
Philbeck announced on April 30 that Gaston County would reopen for business, despite the fact that it contradicted the governor’s Stay at Home order that was still in effect. N.C. entered Phase 1 of reopening on May 8.
The move caused confusion for local businesses and municipalities in the county. The mayors of 12 municipalities released a joint statement emphasizing that all businesses and residents of cities and Gaston County were required to comply with the orders issued by Gov. Cooper.
Gaston health officials said on Wednesday the county saw a 312 percent increase in positive tests between May 30 and June 12. During that same period, the percentage of positive tests out of total tests increased from 5.14 percent to 11.17 percent. The number of hospitalizations also increased from single digits in mid-May to more than 20 over the past week.
Philbeck responded to the rise in cases the following day, stating in part that it is “a direct result of Governor Cooper’s leadership and lays at the feet of all of those that continue to support a plan that is failing the people of North Carolina.”
You can read his entire response below:
“From the very beginning Gaston County led the State when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. We worked with our local hospital, healthcare professionals, health and human services, emergency management and law enforcement on a plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We saw great results and in fact our curve was beginning to flatten. Governor Cooper decided counties could not do an adequate job and usurped the authority of local governments to deal with the issue. The result has been devastating. The 312% increase in COVID-19 cases in Gaston County is a direct result of Governor Cooper’s leadership and lays at the feet of all of those that continue to support a plan that is failing the people of North Carolina.”
Back on April 29, Philbeck said the county’s numbers did not warrant a Stay at Home order to continue. “Staying home is not a solution,” he said. “People need to go back to work.”
Hours later, the Gaston County leaders appeared to backtrack slightly on their earlier plans.
Cooper said after the announcement that the county’s move only had one effect: “to create confusion during a public health emergency, which is dangerous.”
“This order’s only effect is to create confusion during a public health emergency, which is dangerous,” Cooper said of the April 29 announcement. “The Gaston County order itself says that the statewide Stay At Home order remains in effect, and state leaders urge people to continue following it.”
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also responded to questions about it during a press conference.
“We’re in a crisis, and I think confusion is really, really damaging during a crisis,” Cohen said. “The governor’s exectutive order is still in place, it still stands, we’re still asking folks to stay home to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.”
Cohen continued, “I know folks are frustrated and I know that this has been hard in so many ways, and we’re trying to move through this in the best way possible to protect health.”
While the recent rise was expected with the lifting of restrictions and additional testing in Phase 1 and 2 of reopening N.C., health officials said on Wednesday, “the sharp increase in positives, hospitalizations and the percentage of positives out of total tests have local health officials concerned.”
“We know this has been hard on our community, but we really need people to stay diligent right now,” shared Gaston County’s Public Health Director, Steve Eaton. “We are working as hard as we can to track cases and educate the community, but we need for the public to help us by staying home, especially if you’re sick, wearing masks in public, and practicing social distancing. We cannot do this alone.”
Total number of hospitalizations is a measure that is largely unaffected by an increase in testing and suggests that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the area.
“While we expected and prepared for an increase in hospitalized patients, the significant uptick in a matter of weeks is troubling,” said Dr. Todd Davis, Chief Medical Officer for CaroMont Health. “It is critically important that people take measures to protect themselves and help control the spread of this virus. It does not require that you change your entire life, it’s simply a matter of making choices that help minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading to others.”
Now, Gaston County officials are urging residents to wear a mask or face covering, wait six feet apart to avoid close contact and wash their hands.
“I know a lot of people don’t want to wear a mask,” said Dr. Davis. “But, it really is one of the most important things you can to do protect yourself and others."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.