Dozens gather Wednesday night to show support for suspended Ardrey Kell principal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students across the state are currently on summer break, but that didn’t stop dozens of people from gathering on the campus of Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte Wednesday night.
The group came together to show support for David Switzer, the principal of the school. Switzer was suspended by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools amid accusations tied to racism. The suspension was announced soon after an online petition calling for Switzer’s resignation was created. The petition was started by former Ardrey Kell students, and notes that new leadership is needed at the school due to multiple racially charged incidents have happened over the last few years.
Most recently, the school rock was painted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The rock was then defaced soon after it was painted. It is unclear who was responsible for painting over the Black Lives Matter message.
Kira McCray, a graduate of Ardrey Kell, told WBTV she thinks it’s time for new a principal at the high school.
“It’s time for a change in leadership honestly. I think the leadership is who you look at in these situations when you have instances of racial bias and racial slurs being thrown at students,” said McCray in a previous interview with WBTV.
Switzer supporters at Wednesday night's rally told WBTV they don't think the principal should be the only one shouldering blame for the incidents that have happened at the school.
“I’m just not happy with how he’s been vilified because of all people, he didn’t deserve it,” said parent Lori Dannelly.
Vickie Rogers, another Ardrey Kell parent, said she has always known Switzer to be supportive of all of the students at Ardrey Kell.
“He is fair and just to everybody. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin. It doesn’t matter,” said Rogers.
James Wilson told WBTV his daughter graduated from Ardrey Kell and never ran into trouble when it came to race relations.
“I have nothing but positive things to say about him and the experience that we had while she was a student here - never had any issues. She’s never been the product of any racial discrimination,” said Wilson.
The Wednesday night gathering was organized by Julia Drago, a student at Ardrey Kell. She said she is hoping that the rally will encourage CMS leaders to end Switzer’s suspension.
“He’s always showing support for us so I thought it was fair to show the same support for him and bring the community together to raise awareness for this,” said Drago.
CMS is currently investigating the claims about Switzer.
