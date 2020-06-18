Deputies arrest more than 40 people at jail support sit-in outside Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested more than 40 people over a jail support setup outside the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies had 4th Street blocked off after a group offering support for arrested protesters outside of the jail were told to leave.
Thursday evening, WBTV learned that deputies arrested 43 people during the jail support sit-in. Immediately after this happened, community members wanted to know why these people were arrested.
Earlier, on Thursday morning, Charlotte Uprising tweeted that the sheriff was “trying to close our jail support program down.”
WBTV reached out and for a response from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office about why the jail support group was asked to break down and leave. That response came later Thursday night.
Sheriff Garry McFadden says those arrested are facing second-degree trespassing charges.
Around 10 a.m., Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden reportedly spoke to jail supporters outside of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and was “seeking group leadership in which no one present took ownership,” a press release from the sheriff’s office read.
Authorities say the group was asked to relocate Thursday by 2 p.m. and were reportedly “offered resources from MCSO to safely aid in the removal of their property.”
Officials say the request came after several complaints were filed (externally and from other groups with similar interests) about the members of the group allegedly harassing visitors, employees, and impeding daily business operations of those attempting to access MCSO facilities.
“Including but not limited to spitting and banging on windows, removal of the flag, human feces in the walkway, sleeping overnight, a roaming Pitbull, blocking bus lanes and pedestrian traffic, etc,” the press release from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office read.
The press release from the sheriff’s office says that Sheriff McFadden allowed and supported the group to station there for roughly three weeks before any action was taken. MCSO staff reportedly were given a directive to allow the group to occupy the space, have access to the building, facilitate daily trash removal and water storage if needed.
Deputies were onsite as the group grew larger, and they reportedly asked multiple times of the group to leave the property. After this, sheriff’s deputies began arresting those who refused to leave, and a total of 43 people were arrested as a result of the incident.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they had received a few inquiries about the jail support area, but no CMPD officers were involved.
This group, composed of mostly young people, has been staged outside the Mecklenburg County Jail every day giving support to protesters who were arrested. Members of the group say the goal is to support them while in custody (helping with bail) and throughout the court system process.
On June 5, Charlotte Uprising hosted a “People’s University” event at Freedom Park and invited the community to join and learn more about “direct action, jail support, history and context of resistance in Charlotte against police violence, and how to keep yourself and others safe at protests.”
Sheriff McFadden was at that event, and says he was invited.
“I am deeply disturbed because I support the cause of reentry into the community as it is apart of my Mission and Vision for my agency. What I cannot support is an unsafe and disruptive environment for those conducting business at MCSO facilities. I now look forward to continuing positive dialogue with members of the community as we move past this unfortunate incident,” Sheriff McFadden said.
