DaBaby to host discussion on police reform, systemic racism in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grammy-nominated artist and Charlotte native DaBaby will host a discussion about police reform and systemic racism in Charlotte on June 19.
The “Black Lives BEEN Mattered” event is happening from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. outside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on East Fourth Street Friday, which is also Juneteenth.
The rapper will be joined by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston and former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis, along with others.
DaBaby is calling on elected city officials and community leaders to join him in the discussion for change.
“I had my own experiences with the police. It’s time to have a serious conversation about police reform and systemic racism in our city,” DaBaby said. “Black lives been mattered and will always matter.”
Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment organizers say the discussion will be centered around police reform, systemic racism, and the Black Lives Matter movement in North Carolina.
The rain location for the event is the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture on South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
In Dec. 2019, CMPD launched an internal affairs investigation after DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay hours after he gave gifts to 200 local children for the holidays.
After he was cited, DaBaby told reporters he feels targeted when he comes to Charlotte. Local activists were also upset with the way CMPD officers treated DaBaby.
“Absolutely. Every time I come here, every time,” DaBaby said. “They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars, they do everything. They treat us like animals.”
Will Adams with Team True Blue was handing out presents with DaBaby to families in need. He said the prior situation with CMPD would widen the chasm between the community and officers.
“As a community leader as we’re trying to instill love and hope back to the community and we’re trying to bridge the gap between the police and the community this type of stuff makes it hard,” Adams said.
Friday’s discussion will aim to address some of these issues with productive discussion surrounding community-police relations in Charlotte and the state of North Carolina.
