Crash that killed a Kannapolis man in Salisbury on Wednesday still under investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash that took the life of a Kannapolis man in Salisbury on Tuesday remains under investigation, according to police.
Kevin Love Jr., 26, was driving north in the 2900 block of South Main Street when he lost control of his 2006 Nissan Altima and slid into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Ethan Newcomb, 19, who was driving in the southbound lane.
Love died at the scene.
Salisbury Police are continuing to investigate what caused the accident.
