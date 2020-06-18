Charlotte’s college football bowl, kickoff games at Bank of America Stadium have a new name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Scott Fowler/Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte’s college football bowl game now has a new title sponsor — Duke’s Mayonnaise.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation made the announcement Thursday morning. The bowl game, traditionally held between Christmas and New Year’s Day, had been sponsored by Belk since 2011. In November, it had been announced that Belk would no longer be the title sponsor for the game starting with the 2020 season.
The Duke’s Mayonnaise sponsorship will also include Bank of America’s “Kickoff” games early in the season — Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest in 2020 and then two high-profile season openers in 2021 (Appalachian State/East Carolina and Clemson/Georgia).
Tickets for the first Duke’s Mayo Classic — Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 26th — are now on sale. Game organizers are hopeful that they can play the game without COVID-19 restrictions on the number of fans in attendance.
The 19th annual holiday bowl game in Charlotte will be called the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and hasn’t set a date yet. For the first time, it will feature a matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference. The contract between Duke’s Mayonnaise and Charlotte Sports Foundation was characterized as “multi-year.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
Duke’s Mayonnaise will become the bowl game’s fourth title sponsor. Continental Tire was the first, Meineke Car Care Center the second and Belk the third.
“The Duke’s brand is synonymous with mayonnaise in every kitchen in the south,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “Partnering with such a storied, regionally based partner is an energizing opportunity for CSF. We look forward to promoting their iconic brand on a national level, and we’re excited to operate the bowl and kickoff games in 2020 and beyond with Duke’s Mayonnaise as our partner.”
The sponsorship does not affect the annual ACC championship game played in Charlotte.