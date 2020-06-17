Warmer temps, lower rain chances going forward

As the upper-level storm system moves even farther away late in the week, our pattern will turn back closer to what’s normally expected in mid-June. Temperatures are expected to warm back to around 80° on Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in what looks to be a more typical June pattern and Friday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the middle 80s along with a continued risk for scattered thunderstorms. One or two of these late-week storms could be on the strong side. Still, there’ll be a lot more sunshine to go around both days.