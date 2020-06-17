Warmer temps, lower rain chances going forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the chilliest Summer day in 53 years, we’ve bottomed out and today will bring the start of a slow – but steady - warm-up.
The upper-level low pressure system that’s dominated our weather this week is starting to slowly drift away to the northeast, and so its influence is lessening. Still, mostly cloudy skies and occasional lingering showers, today, but not widespread, heavy downpours like we endured Tuesday. There might even be a few breaks of sunshine today with afternoon readings inching back up to near 70°.
As the upper-level storm system moves even farther away late in the week, our pattern will turn back closer to what’s normally expected in mid-June. Temperatures are expected to warm back to around 80° on Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in what looks to be a more typical June pattern and Friday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the middle 80s along with a continued risk for scattered thunderstorms. One or two of these late-week storms could be on the strong side. Still, there’ll be a lot more sunshine to go around both days.
The holiday weekend looks even hotter, with a stray thunderstorm and highs in the upper 80s Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and hot afternoon readings in the lower 90s on Father’s Day.
The trend of hot afternoons in the lower 90s likely holds at least into Monday and Tuesday if not beyond.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:43 PM, Saturday, June 20th.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
