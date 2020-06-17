Tabernacle stolen from church altar in Boone, N.C.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the person who stole a tabernacle from a church altar in Boone.
Some time between June 16-17, an unknown suspect(s) went into the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone, and stole the tabernacle from the altar.
The tabernacle is roughly 2 feet tall by 1 foot wide, and made of yellow brass.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas, please check the provided time period for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
