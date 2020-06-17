Arrest made in deadly March shooting of 19-year-old at Charlotte traffic light

18-year-old Christopher Chisholm is charged with murder in the killing of Brianna Stephenson. (Source: (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office/Photo provided to WBTV))
By WBTV Web Staff and Amanda Foster | June 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:02 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been identified and charged in an alleged March drive-by shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead.

Brianna Stephenson was shot on the morning of March 8 while inside a car at a traffic light at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive.

Police say Stephenson was in a car, stopped at the light, when someone in another car started shooting. The family says a friend they didn’t know was in the car with Stephenson.

Stephenson died at Atrium Health just days later due to her injuries.

Wednesday, police said they charged 18-year-old Christopher Chisholm in Stephenson’s killing. Chisholm was identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was already in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office, police say. He faces charges of murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Brianna Stephenson's family says she graduated from Harding High School and wanted to be a nurse. (Source: Brandy Wynn)

“Bri is a beautiful young woman, for whom life just started,” James Debusk, Brianna’s grandfather, told WBTV. “I lost my granddaughter because of something stupid. Just driving down the road, and now here she’s going to die.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

