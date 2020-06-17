Summertime returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hopefully you have been able to enjoy our little summer break because it is almost over. We hit 72° for a high today. Oddly enough, it is ten degrees warmer than yesterday was. We could still see a few showers through the evening.
Thursday and Friday will start to warm up. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 70s and Friday will take us to the low 80s. Those temperatures are still below the average high of 87°. The afternoon thunderstorms will also remind you what summer is all about. They will make a come-back over the next two days.
Father’s Day weekend will be even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. Rain chances will be low though, if you have any outdoor plans for dad.
Next week will bring both the heat and thunderstorms too! More 90s are in store.
Make the most of your evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
