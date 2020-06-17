SPECIAL: ‘Remembering the Emanuel 9’

Nine parishioners were killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. (Source: Mother Emanuel AME)
By Patrick Phillips | June 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:04 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marks five years since nine lives were taken at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

The church became the scene of a horrific killing that happened at the end of a weekly Bible study.

Live 5 News honors the memory of the nine victims of the massacre in a special, “Remembering the Emanuel 9:"

  • The Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41
  • Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54
  • Susie Jackson, 87
  • Ethel Lance, 70
  • Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49
  • Tywanza Sanders, 26
  • Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74
  • Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45
  • Myra Thompson, 59
Mother Emanuel Nine (source: WIS)
