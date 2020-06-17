Silver Alert issued for missing 54-year-old woman last seen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 54-year-old woman who was last seen in Charlotte.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Catherine Blanche Deery, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Deery is described as a white woman, standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
She is missing from Ellenboro Road in Mooresboro, NC, but was last seen at on Britton Wood Place in Charlotte.
A vehicle description was provided for a white 2008 Toyota Yaris with North Carolina license plate number, FME6617.
Anyone with information about Deery should call the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office at 704-484-4822.
