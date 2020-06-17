Second arrest made in Kannapolis shooting

Kannapolis, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has made a second arrest in a June 3 shooting.
One person was injured in the shooting that happened on Kennedy Avenue. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
Kannapolis Police previously arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah O’Brien Mason in this case. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of shooting into an occupied property.
Wednesday, police said they made a second arrest. A 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; inflicting serious injury and two counts of shooting into an occupied property.
Police arrested the suspect on South Carolina Avenue in Spencer on June 16 with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently in the Cabarrus County jail under a $750,000 bond.
Cabarrus and Rowan County Sheriff Departments assisted the Kannapolis Police department in the investigation and arrest.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
