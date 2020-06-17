Missing Lincoln Co. mother not seen for days after going outside home to smoke

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen walking outside her home to smoke.
Kourtney Lynn Ash, 31, was reported missing on June 12 from a home on Church Hill Lane in Lincolnton. A family member told deputies that Ash had gone outside the house around 2 a.m. to smoke and was discovered missing later that morning.
She has a 7-year-old son who was still at the home.
Family members say Ash may be with an ex-boyfriend who lives in Hickory. She is believed to be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Hickory area.
She is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and around 125 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and a pink ribbon on her right forearm.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Talbot at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
