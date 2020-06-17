Sheriff: Man left ID, wallet in car after police chase in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies say he left a clue behind following a police chase in Lincoln County Wednesday.
The incident started around 4 a.m. when a deputy patrolling the Riverwalk Apartment Complex in Denver saw a suspicious vehicle traveling with the headlights out.
The driver of the older-model Oldsmobile apparently saw the deputy’s patrol car, officials say, and drove onto Highway 73 “at a high rate of speed.”
The car crossed a median and was driving into oncoming traffic when the deputy gave chase. After going west on Hwy 73, the vehicle turned onto North Little Egypt Road where the driver stopped on the side of the road.
As the deputy approached he saw the driver run from the vehicle onto Catawba Springs Road, and a foot chase ensued through a residential area and then into nearby woods, where the officer lost site of the driver.
A K-9 unit from the Lincolnton Police Department was called in and tracked the man back to a residential area, but was unable to locate him.
However, a search of the vehicle turned up a .22 caliber pistol on the floorboard near the driver’s seat, an X-Box console, clothing, vehicle parts and on crucial piece of evidence - a wallet belonging to 18-year-old Devin Mero Valdivia.
Investigators say they verified that Valdivia was driving at the time of the chase.
Valdivia was later arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.
He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
