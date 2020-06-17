Man accused of setting ambulance on fire in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have charged a man accused of setting an ambulance on fire in Catawba County Tuesday night.
Officials say the ambulance, owned by Catawba Valley Community Colleges (CVCC) Paramedic Training program, was stored in a rear parking area at CVCC East Campus.
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) cadets found the ambulance on fire and worked to extinguish the flames.
A man was observed on campus surveillance footage near the ambulance just before the fire was discovered.
On Wednesday morning, investigators located 52-year-old Paul Peter Lavoie in the Mountain View community. Evidence gathered led to Lavoie’s arrest, but the motives associated with his alleged actions remain under investigation.
Lavoie has been charged with breaking or entering to a motor vehicle and burning personal property. Lavoie received a $15,000 secured bond and has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.
Investigators with Hickory City Fire Marshals Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have determined this fire was intentionally set.
