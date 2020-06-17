Loved ones of Charleston 9 share frustrations and hope 5 years after church shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five years after nine people were murdered at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the victims’ loved ones are looking at how society has and has not changed since then.
Brandon Risher lives in Charlotte. His grandmother, Ethel Lance, was one of the Charleston 9. He expressed his frustrations as the country is still seeing acts of racism.
“To know that I’ve been going around the country to speak for five years and this is where we’ve gotten. It’s disappointing,” Risher said.
Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham lost his sister, Cynthia Hurd, in the church shootings.
“I was hoping that Charleston would have been a defining moment in time where we would really grow beyond racism, but I think it’s worse,” Graham said.
Risher says he is putting his grief for his grandmother aside so that he can focus on change in society. He and Graham are encouraging people to engage in difficult conversations about race.
“To have some very difficult, truthful, and reconciliation conversations,” Risher said.
“I believe in the concept of healthy tension. That’s what we need to create in America and right here in Charlotte as well,” Graham said. “Healthy tension that is going to address these issues.
Risher described the Charleston Church Shootings as a culmination of decades of racism and lack of progress left unchecked. He and Graham are hoping society doesn’t let it go unchecked again.
“I think it’s time that we acknowledge the Achilles heel in our country which is racism, hatred, and discrimination,” Graham said. “I think we push back peacefully, and we say enough is enough.”
