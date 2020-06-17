Kannapolis designates CARES funds to help community

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the City of Kannapolis will receive $230,437 in federal funding as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act,
The funds are allocated through the existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, and will be used for eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19. The Kannapolis City Council approved giving the funds to non-profit agencies responding to the coronavirus, according to a release sent out Wednesday morning.
The first round of funds, in the amount of $100,000, will be allocated to Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) to assist with rent, utility, and mortgage payments for low- and moderate-income Kannapolis residents.
Officials say funding for additional non-profits will be determined at a later date.
If you need assistance, you can contact CCM at 704-786-4709.
