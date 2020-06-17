Funeral service held Wednesday for former legislator Charlotte Gardner

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former State Representative Charlotte Ancher Gardner, 88, passed away on June 10 and was remembered during a memorial service on Wednesday.
State Senator Carl Ford (R-NC 33) provided the following obituary for Gardner:
In 1985, Charlotte was the first woman Rowan County elected as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives and served for 16 years. She served as Secretary-Treasurer, Women’s Legislative Caucus, 1999-2000. She was a member of many boards and commissions during her service: Corresponding Secretary, Region 3, National Order of Women Legislators; Advisory Board, Women’s Network National Conference of State Legislators; Co-Chair, N.C. Study Commission on Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse; Director, Community Life Council; Community Resource Council for Piedmont Correction Center. Her committee Assignments included Member, Aging, Appropriations, Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, Financial Institutions, and Judiciary I.
During her service as a Legislator, Charlotte achieved many awards including: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, from N.C. Governor James G. Martin; Distinguished Service Award from the Rowan County Republican Party; Appreciation Award, Rowan Mental Health Coalition; Beginnings (Parents of Hearing Impaired Children) President’s Leadership Award; Outstanding Legislator Award, N.C. Alliance for the mentally Ill; Valand Award for Outstanding Legislator in the Cause of Mental Health, Mental Health Association in N.C.; Outstanding Representative Leadership Award, NC Council of Community Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Programs; 1995 Legislator of the Year, N.C. Alliance for the Mentally Ill; David T. Flaherty Merit Service Award; Great and Powerful Oz designation, N.C. Pharmacist Recovery Network.
Charlotte was a guest of the President and Mrs. Reagan at a luncheon held at the White House in 1984. She also attended the Inaugural Ball in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan and Vice-President George Bush.
Most people wouldn’t find any spare time with a schedule like Charlotte’s, but she found a way to garden throughout her life which is exhibited by the many beautiful roses and flowers surrounding her home. She enjoyed spending time with friends and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00am on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father John Eckert with burial following in the church cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 375 Lumen Christie Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gardner family.
