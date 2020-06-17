Funeral service held Wednesday for former legislator Charlotte Gardner

In 1985, Charlotte was the first woman Rowan County elected as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives and served for 16 years. She served as Secretary-Treasurer, Women’s Legislative Caucus, 1999-2000. She was a member of many boards and commissions during her service: Corresponding Secretary, Region 3, National Order of Women Legislators; Advisory Board, Women’s Network National Conference of State Legislators; Co-Chair, N.C. Study Commission on Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse; Director, Community Life Council; Community Resource Council for Piedmont Correction Center. Her committee Assignments included Member, Aging, Appropriations, Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, Financial Institutions, and Judiciary I.