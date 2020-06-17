Fund for small businesses in Charlotte launches with priority to minority, women and veteran-owned spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fund for small businesses in Charlotte is launching as many adapt to the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.
Honeywell and Center City Partners announced the creation of the Center City Small Business Innovation Fund, which is launching with an initial investment of $2 million from Honeywell and in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas.
“We are excited and honored to support the small businesses and entrepreneurs that drive our Center City’s character and vibrancy,” Michael J. Smith, President and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, says.
The fund will provide grants of up to $40,000 to small businesses within Charlotte’s Center City. Priority will be shown to minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, organizers say.
The Center City Small Business Innovation Fund will open for applications on June 26.
"Small businesses contribute greatly to Charlotte’s growth and vibrancy, and Honeywell is proud to support them in overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Honeywell Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk. “With the help of our two distinguished civic partners, we look forward to providing resources that small businesses in the Center City can use to make adaptations that help ensure their long-term prosperity as an integral part of our community.”
Organizers say the program is intended to support local businesses as they seek to innovate to stay competitive and advance, leveraging Charlotte’s strong history of public-private partnerships.
“During this crisis, we’ve seen our community step up in tremendous ways to support our neighbors and nonprofits through such efforts as the COVID-19 Response Fund,” said Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas. “Now we have an opportunity to support Center City’s small business community as they pivot to adapt to changing times."
Small businesses within a two-mile radius of Trade Street and Tryon Street will be able to apply for grants from the fund. Applicants will outline their adaptations and innovations that will enable them to advance their business, organizers say.
Applicants will be expected to detail costs and their readiness to implement the ideas, as well as agree to share their lessons so others may learn from their experience. “Grants will be targeted to storefront businesses that create unique experiences and ideas with the potential to replicate, scale, or foster collaboration,” organizers say.
