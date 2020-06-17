Five years later, a reporter reflects on covering the Mother Emanuel AME shooting tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV) - Hours following gut-twisting 911 calls, and urgent actions of first responders - a well-documented series of assignments lasting more than a year began for me in South Carolina’s Lowcountry that started at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME.
I was there as emotional aftershocks rocked Charleston’s streets after learning nine African Americans were shot to death at bible study. The cause of the crime being the color of their skin.
“We do know the joy of the lord is our strength,” that prayer came outside of Charleston’s Morris Brown AME.
Words spoken in the pulpit at Morris Brown were delivered by former Governor Nikki Haley.
“What happened in that church last night was not the people of South Carolina,” she said.
Felecia Sanders watched her 26-year-old son Tywanza die in the church basement.
She survived the shooting, and said during an interview, “I never thought that in my wildest nightmare that I would lose my child.”
However, it was her words spoken in a Charleston courtroom to suspect Dylann Roof moved so many. "Tywanza was my hero. But as we say in a Bible study, we enjoyed you. but, may God have mercy on you."
Hearing Felecia Sanders words of forgiveness were directed at Roof at his arraignment stirred my soul.
Pain was a given reality, but unlike the protests and disturbances following the death of George Floyd, Charleston remained calm.
No riots or looting in the so-called Holy City, as so many searched for healing out of a hateful act.
“If you destroy your city, what are you gonna have.”
That question asked by South Carolina artist Johnathan Green was answered by Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.
“You don’t set a fire in your own home, because you’re angry,” Riley told WBTV.
Nine days after this horrific crime that took the lives of six women and three men, resulted in every seat being taken at TD Arena as the nation’s consoler-in-chief honored the group known as the Charleston 9.
Seeing President Barack Obama paying tribute to the congregation’s leader South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney was inspiring.
“He was in the pulpit by 13, pastor by 18, public servant by 23,” the president said.
That next month, the Confederate flag was removed from the south state capitol grounds. It’s the same symbol was embraced by Dylan Roof who was convicted of all nine deaths 18 months later.
On Jan. 10, 2017 that a jury decided Dylann Roof receive the death penalty.
A decision welcomed by Charlotte City Council member Malcom Graham who lost his sister Charleston librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd.
“Dylann Roof gave the court a number of reasons why he should be executed, “Graham said. ”I think he ought to pay for his crime with his life.”
Earlier this year, Dylann Roof appealed his conviction. He is on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana.
