Deviations below minimum sentences get OK by N.C. lawmakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized legislation allowing judges to sentence non-violent drug traffickers below mandatory minimum sentence lengths and fines in some situations.
The House voted on Wednesday unanimously for the First Step Act. The Senate approved it Tuesday.
The First Step Act would give discretion to judges in sentencing if the offender meets specific standards, including the need for drug addiction treatment.
It’s one of two criminal justice reform measures that went to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk this week.
The other bill would allow more people to get their criminal records cleared of lower-level criminal convictions and dismissed charges.
