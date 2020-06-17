COVID-19 Effect on Local Economy: Charlotte Knights

"You look inside this ballpark, about 450 take to put on a good Friday night game, a good sellout game," Rajkowski says. "So, you look at all those people and all those that are impacted, and then you look around our area, just go up to Latta Arcade, and look at what it was months ago at 5:00 with people going before a ball game, now it's just empty. It just branches out, way beyond, all the vendors that we deal with, the reach is pretty widespread."