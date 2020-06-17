2 charged after man shot multiple times, killed inside Matthews hotel room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged two people after a man was shot multiple times and killed inside a hotel room in Matthews.
Audrey Marie Medina and Daniel Tyler Parker have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of David Funches.
The incident happened June 7, at the Holiday Inn Express in Matthews, police say.
During the investigation, officers determined the victim and the two suspects got into an altercation inside one of the rooms at the hotel. The confrontation escalated and the victim was shot multiple times by the suspects, police say.
Funches died from the gunshot wounds at the hospital.
After a thorough and extensive review of all available evidence collected, including witness statements, Matthews Police detectives presented their findings to the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office and arrest warrants were issued.
Both suspects are in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.
