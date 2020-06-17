Arthur Ashe monument in Richmond vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Arthur Ashe monument in Richmond was vandalized early Monday morning.
The phrases “White Lives Matter” (WLM) and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) were spray-painted on several areas of the monument.
When the vandalism was first spotted, only the “WLM” graffiti was there. Later, “BLM” was added over the top of that paint.
The Arthur Ashe monument is located on Monument Avenue, among several Confederate statues that have been vandalized recently.
Ashe was an athlete, an activist and most importantly, a true gentleman whose life on and off the tennis court continues to impact the world, even almost 30 years after his death.
In 1960, he became the first African American to win the National Junior Indoor Tennis Tournament. He eventually went on to become the first black player selected for the U.S. Davis Cup team and the only black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.
The quiet, 6-foot-1 phenom became a household name all over the world.
At this time, it is unknown who wrote the terms on the monument.
