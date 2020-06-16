What now if you have tickets to the NASCAR All-Star Race in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a gloomy, rainy day at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday and that matched the mood inside the track as the thought settled in that the NASCAR All-Star Race was being moved from Charlotte to Bristol.
But it was a move that had to be made as the cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in North Carolina.
“The All-Star race is for the fans,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter. “It was designed for the fans. It was designed to be a show. So having it without fans seems a little disingenuous. Looking at the numbers for the state of North Carolina and we put together some protocols and it became obvious that it would become a burden on local and state officials if we moved forward. So we know for the fans, this is a great move.”
So the question now becomes if you bought a ticket to the All-Star Race in Charlotte, what are your options heading forward? Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) has a policy that is certainly pro-fan.
“If we can’t have the race or the race is postponed, we want to value that investment that you have made in us,” said Walter.
To make sure fans come back, the speedway will exchange their ticket and give them a 20% credit that they can use at a future race in Charlotte or any other SMI track including venues like Atlanta, Bristol, Las Vegas or Texas.
If you bought a ticket to the Charlotte All-Star Race and want to go to Bristol for the all-star event on July 15th, you can move to the front of the line to secure a seat to that race. With only 30,000 fans allowed in for that race, that could be very beneficial to having the chance to see that race live.
Or if you just want your money back, the speedway can do that.
“We hope that the fans feel like we appreciate them,” said Walter. “That what we are doing is in their best interest at heart. If you want to come to Charlotte for the Roval or you want to go to any of our other tracks this year or next, we’ll take that investment protect it and magnify it for next year.”
