‘A very, very serious situation.’ Police chief responds to scrutiny of officer-involved shooting at Chester Walmart

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the fatal police shooting of a man at a Chester County Walmart in 2019.
The press conference came one day after South Carolina’s Attorney General requested a federal review after new information was released in the shooting. A spokesman for state Attorney General Allen Wilson said Monday he believes the U.S. Attorney will review Ariane Lamont McCree’s case.
Chief Williams said, considering the climate involving law enforcement around the nation, he felt it was “very important we come out and be transparent as well” involving McCree’s case. Williams said he wanted to show a visual aid for that purpose - a closer look at the officer’s body camera released Friday.
“Sometimes an officer has options. I think we can all agree the officer in Minnesota - he had options. He could have chose to use more restraint, he could have chose to relieve pressure off of that gentleman’s neck,” Williams said before referencing the officer involved in the shooting of McCree, “Unfortunately in this situation, this officer was faced with a situation where he had maybe a second or two to decide what to do.”
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, at the Walmart on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester. McCree died at the hospital a short time later.
The investigation was immediately picked up by SLED and completed in March. Williams said police, family and their lawyers were all involved in finality of the investigation on March 20, where it was determined no charges would be filed against the officer involved.
For months, WBTV has been asking for video and other information from police regarding the shooting, and some of that information was released on Friday.
Here’s what was clear: two officers shot at McCree, one killed him. McCree was handcuffed but had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting - and there is no evidence he fired that weapon.
Here’s what we didn’t know before Monday. Chief Williams addressed the questions when speaking to the media:
Where the gun was on McCree at the time fatal shots were fired from the officer:
Chief Williams showed frame-by-frame still photos from officer-worn body camera that appeared to show a silver object in McCree’s hand as he comes from between two vehicles and toward the officer in the Walmart parking lot.
McCree’s hands were cuffed behind his back at the time.
Williams said the officer gave commands for McCree to drop the weapon before firing. As McCree collapses following the gunfire, the silver object appears to still be in his hand. The officer then approaches McCree, who is now on the ground, and takes the silver object from McCree’s hand while holding his service weapon on McCree with his other hand. The officer then pulls up McCree’s shirt and begins to render aid.
Why some officers and eyewitnesses said they saw McCree firing shots.
Chief Williams says the officer arriving on the scene, dispatched to transport McCree who was already in custody for allegedly shoplifting, heard gunfire. Still photos from the officer’s body camera as he crossed the parking lot seconds before encountering McCree show a vehicle that was damaged in that gunfire, Williams said.
Why this information is just now being released, even though the investigation finished in March.
Williams said the footage wasn’t released earlier out of respect for McCree’s mother and family.
This is a very, very serious situation. Regardless of what the opinions may be, this is an incident that involves the loss of life. With that being said, body cam footage tends to be very graphic sometimes, and this is no different," Williams said.
McCree’s family are still looking for answers. Tabatha Strother and her family are demanding justice after watching the video of police shooting and killing McCree.
“Here it is just another black male that’s been gunned down because literally he was gunned down,” says Strother. “At least 28 bullets were fired but three hit him.”
*** WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Chester Police Department released body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Ariane McCree on Friday, June 13. It was provided to WBTV without audio. The video has been edited to provide clarity. Information on all edited video can be found on the top right hand side of the video. ***
”That was overkill," Strother says. "That was excessive force by these officers.”
Nobody from the Chester Police Department was available Friday to answer our outstanding questions, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) didn’t provide additional video, documents and information about the case until late Friday afternoon. Chester’s chief of police was going to speak to WBTV on Monday, but decided to wait until after the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) review.
On Saturday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he has requested that the U.S. Attorney’s Office review the findings in the shooting death of Ariane McCree.
“Our office studied the video evidence and reviewed witnesses’ statements that were in the report provided to us by SLED and concluded that Mr. McCree was pointing a gun at police, which put their lives and innocent bystanders in danger. This led our office to the conclusion that the shooting was justified, but because of continued questions from his family and the community and in the interest of full transparency, we’re asking another outside agency to review the case and our findings,” Attorney General Wilson said.
WBTV reached out to DOJ to see if the department will accept the case. A spokesperson told WBTV’s Morgan Newell they cannot comment, confirm or deny any investigation or review.
Family friend Melba Carter-Faison compares the situation to recent cases like George Floyd's in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks' in Atlanta.
”It’s not just the big cities that this is happening in because Chester County, South Carolina is small and we had the same thing to happen here," says Carter-Faison.
On Friday, McCree’s family gathered to talk about their loved one in the parking lot of the store where he was killed. The family also called for the officers involved in this incident to be fired.
The two officers involved in the fatal shooting will not face charges, the Attorney General’s office said in March.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately contacted to investigate the shooting and the two Chester police officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
WBTV plans to continue asking police for answers to our questions, as our reporting on this video and what it shows continues.
