Sumter Police in search of missing 22-year-old mother

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Laniya Singleton.
According to authorities, Singleton was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday when she left her children with her mom. Family members told police it is unusual for her to leave like that.
Singleton is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC license tag NIZ 524.
If you see Singleton or might know where she is, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
