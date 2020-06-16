Ross Stores to invest $68 million, creating 700 new jobs in York County, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Ross Stores announced plans to expand its distribution and warehousing operations in York County, investing $68 million and creating around 700 new jobs.
Ross is a leading off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States.
“York County and the state of South Carolina have been a good place to do business for Ross for many years. We look forward to expanding and improving our distribution and packaging capabilities as we increase our presence in York County,” Ross Stores, Inc. Senior Vice President Eric Johnson said.
The company’s Rock Hill location is on East Springdale Road, and officials say the expansion at the inventory management and packaging facility will “increase both automation and employee efficiency.”
The company’s expansion is expected to be completed over a period of five years. People interested in joining the Ross team should visit https://jobs.rossstores.com/.
"The expansion of Ross Stores Inc.’s distribution operations in York County signals yet another vote of confidence by this great company in our state, the local workforce and the strong business environment in South Carolina. Congratulations to Ross Stores Inc., and we look forward to many more years of continued success,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.
"We are always thrilled to see one of our existing businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Ross Stores Inc.’s decision to expand and create 700 new jobs in the Palmetto State,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
