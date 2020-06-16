Person killed in 3-car wreck involving dump truck in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -A person was killed after being hit by a car and then colliding with a dump truck.
The incident occurred just after noon June 10 on S.C. 5 and Eastview Road about 5 miles north of Rock Hill.
Troopers say an 82-year-old driver attempted to turn left on Eastview Road when he hit another vehicle, which then hit a parked dump truck.
The driver of the vehicle the 82-year-old hit later died at the hospital.
Troopers haven’t revealed the identity of the deceased.
