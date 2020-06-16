North Carolina health leaders consider requiring face masks in public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina state health leaders are considering implementing a mandatory face mask rule in public settings.
Monday during Governor Roy Cooper’s press conference, Cooper said health officials were currently discussing a potential mandatory face mask order.
“We want people to do this voluntarily, but we are looking at additional rules to make this mandatory,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says there have been more studies pointing to the effectiveness of cloth face coverings in public.
“Now we have published studies of a lot of different methodologies showing the importance e of wearing a face mask to reduce spread,” Dr. Cohen said. “The face covering really shows effectiveness when we can get many, many folks doing that together.”
Other states have already implemented a face mask requirement. In Virginia, the public has been required to wear a face mask in public since May 29. Virginia has shown a decrease in coronavirus cases since mid-May, according to its 7-day rolling average of positive cases.
Several employees at various businesses in Charlotte noted that not all customers are wearing face masks in public places.
“Some do, some don’t,” Freedom Drive Shell Gas Station store clerk Edwina Rolban said.
“Initially, a lot of our customers wore masks. And in the past month since there has been a relaxation and more people are coming out, the number of people wearing masks has decreased,” Owner of Doc’s Pharmacy on Freedom Drive Michael Ilodigwe said.
While businesses have taken precautions to reduce the spread of coronavirus in its facilities, many owners and employees say they wouldn’t mind seeing a requirement for customers.
“There are certain moments where I find myself backing up a little bit depending upon the interaction. I find that it just provides an extra layer of safety and security for us,” Rhino Deli Store Manager Michael Bonacci said.
Rolban notes that it may be difficult for some people who have health conditions.
“I know some people have allergy problems or other health issues,” Rolban said. “But just to be on the safe side I think it would be a good idea, yeah.”
The executive order requiring face masks in Virginia lists exceptions such as health conditions, when eating or drinking, and when exercising.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.