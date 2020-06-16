Myrtle Beach City Council to consider designating summer weekends as ‘extraordinary events’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders will consider designating summer weekends as “extraordinary events.”
The Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday. On the agenda is a proposed resolution to declare the weekends from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, Sept. 6, as extraordinary events.
Such a declaration was approved for Memorial Day weekend and the city manager was given authorization to take all steps necessary “for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.”
On Wednesday, the city council will also consider an ordinance as it pertains to extraordinary events. According to the meeting agenda, that proposed ordinance would:
- Declare events of any description with an anticipated or actual estimated attendance of greater than 10,000 people to be an extraordinary event
- Declare the “NOPI” and “Mustang” (and other similar events) to be an Extraordinary Event based upon the history of disorderly, unruly, and sometimes unlawful behavior, including but not limited to noise ordinance violations, motor vehicle violations and resulting traffic congestion
- Declare Memorial Day Weekend (Thursday through Monday), July 4th (from July 2 to July 7), and Labor Day Weekend (Thursday through Monday), as extraordinary events
- Delete section referencing motorcycle events immediately preceding and on Memorial Day
- Authorize the chief of police (with the concurrence of the city manager) to temporarily close businesses when it is necessary to ensure the safety of the public. Such action to be taken only upon the failure of at least one previous effort to achieve compliance, and to be effective only from the moment of such order until that business normally reopens (but not sooner than four hours)
- To authorize the city manager to impose a curfew in certain areas of the city as necessary to maintain public safety and good order.
The Myrtle Beach City Council will consider these proposals at the June 17 meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. in the ballroom at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
