Julius Peppers among former Carolina Panthers on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers is among several former Panthers, including former coach Ron Rivera, named to the official ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class.
In his three seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Peppers had 167 tackles, 30.5 sacks, five interceptions and five forced fumbles. He was also named All-ACC two times.
He was a unanimous All-American in 2001 and was also named the nation’s top defensive player and the nation’s top interior lineman in the same year. He also finished 10th place in Heisman Trophy voting that year.
Peppers was drafted No. 2 overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2002, played 18 years in the NFL earning a spot on the league’s All-Decade Team for both the 2000s and the 2010s.
The Panthers all-time sack leader and a nine-time Pro Bowler, is on the ballot for a second time after being listed in 2019, the first year he was eligible.
Earlier in 2020, Peppers was selected to join the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Other former Panthers on the ballot include:
- Dan Morgan, Carolina's middle linebacker from 2001-07 and a Pro Bowler in 2004. Morgan was a first-team All-American at Miami (Fla.) where he became the first player to sweep the Butkus, Bednarik and Nagurski awards in one season, and he's still the Hurricanes' all-time leader in tackles. Morgan was drafted 11th overall by the Panthers in 2001.
- Cornerback Tyrone Poole, who was drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 1995 draft and played three seasons with the Panthers. He was a first-team All-American out of Fort Valley State back in 1994.
- Al Lucas, an undrafted defensive lineman who played for Carolina in 2000-01, earned posthumous inclusion on the ballot for his career at Troy State. He won the Buck Buchanan Award as the most outstanding defensive player in NCAA Division I-AA in 1999.
- Ron Rivera, Carolina's former head coach who won 76 games between 2011-19, and who was a first-team All-American at California in 1983.
- Former assistant coaches Ken Dorsey (Miami) and Jack Del Rio (USC). Dorsey was Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-17, while Del Rio was defensive coordinator in 2002.
FBS Players
- Flozell Adams, Michigan State OT
- Morten Andersen, Michigan State PK
- Champ Bailey, Georgia DB
- Harris Barton, North Carolina OT
- Aaron Beasley, West Virginia DB
- Eric Bieniemy, Colorado RB
- Michael Bishop, Kansas State QB
- Jeff Bregel, USC G
- Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas G
- Larry Burton, Purdue SE
- Gregg Carr, Auburn LB
- Matt Cavanaugh, Pitt QB
- Tim Couch, Kentucky QB
- Brad Culpepper, Florida DT
- Jack Del Rio, USC LB
- Jared DeVries, Iowa DL
- Ken Dorsey, Miami QB
- Mike Doss, Ohio State DB
- D.J. Dozier, Penn State RB
- Jason Elam, Hawaii PK
- Bobby Engram, Penn State WR
- Kevin Faulk, LSU RB
- Tony Franklin, Texas A&M PK
- Dwight Freeney, Syracuse DE
- David Fulcher, Arizona State DB
- Robert Gallery, Iowa OT
- Moe Gardner, Illinois DT
- Willie Gault, Tennessee WR
- Bob Golic, Notre Dame LB
- Tony Gonzalez, Cal TE
- Dan Hampton, Arkansas DT
- Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech RB
- Al Harris, Arizona State DE
- Marvin Harrison, Syracuse WR
- Mike Hass, Oregon State
- Josh Huepel, Oklahoma QB
- Craig Heyward, Pitt RB
- Chris Hudson, Colorado DB
- Steve Hutchinson, Michigan OL
- Larry Jacobson, Nebraska DT
- Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State, K
- Marvin Jones, Florida State LB
- Antonio Langham, Alabama DB
- James Laurinaitis, Ohio State LB
- John Lee, UCLA PK
- Ray Lewis, Miami, LB
- Bobby Majors, Tennessee DB/P
- Ed McCaffrey, Stanford WR
- Mark Messner, Michigan DT
- Pete Mitchell, Boston College TE
- Corey Moore, Virginia Tech DL
- Dan Morgan, Miami LB
- Dan Neil, Texas OL
- Ken Norton Jr., UCLA LB
- Carson Palmer, USC QB
- Julius Peppers, North Carolina DE
- Antwan Randle El, Indiana QB
- Simeon Rice, Illinois LB
- Ron Rivera, Cal LB
- Rashaan Salaam, Colorado RB
- Chris Samuels, Alabama OT
- Lucius Sanford, Georgia Tech LB
- Ken Simonton, Oregon State RB
- Kenneth Sims, Texas DT
- Barry Smith, Florida State WR
- C.J. Spiller, Clemson RB
- Darren Sproles, Kansas State RB
- Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue WR
- Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame OL
- Andre Tippett, Iowa DE
- Troy Vincent, Wisconsin DB
- Chris Ward, Ohio State OT
- Zach Wiegert, Nebraska OT
- Roy Williams, Oklahoma DB
- Al Wilson, Tennessee LB
- Steve Wisniewski, Penn State G
- Donnell Woolford, Clemson DB
- Luis Zendejas, Arizona State PK
FBS Coaches
- Larry Blakeney: Troy (1991-2014)
- Jim Carlen: West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81)
- Pete Cawthon Sr.: Austin College (1923-27), Texas Tech (1930-40)
- Billy Jack Murphy: Memphis (1958-71)
- Gary Pinkel: Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)
- Darryl Rogers: Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)
- Bob Stoops: Oklahoma (1999-2016)
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.