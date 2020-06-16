First Alert: Rain and record-challenging chilly temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a chance you may have the heat on in your home this morning…for some, it’s THAT chilly. A First Alert has been issued for today and you just have to look out the window to see why.
It’s wet, it’s cold and it’s going to stay that way for the better part of the day. In fact, afternoon temperatures may struggle to get much above the record low maximum temperature of 62° set in Charlotte back in 1965.
Model data supports the idea of rain and drizzle sticking around tonight and at least through the first half of Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s and highs Wednesday afternoon inching back up to near 70°
As the upper-level storm system finally starts to show signs of movement later in the week, our pattern to turn back closer to what’s normally expected in mid-June.
Temperatures are expected to warm back to around 80° by Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in what looks to be a more typical June pattern and Friday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the mid 80s along with a continued risk for scattered thunderstorms.
The holiday weekend looks hotter, with a stray thunderstorm and highs in the upper 80s Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and hot afternoon readings in the lower 90s on Father’s Day.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:43 PM, Saturday, June 20th.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
